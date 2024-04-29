Chuadanga matches second-highest recorded temperature in Bangladesh at 43°C

Amidst an unrelenting heatwave, Chuadanga recorded the second-highest temperature in Bangladesh’s history at 43 degrees Celsius on Monday.

A temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dhaka.

Previously, on Apr 17 last year, the second-highest temperature in the country's history was recorded at 43 degrees Celsius in Ishwardi, Pabna. The same temperature was also recorded in 1995 and 2002.

The highest recorded temperature since independence is 45.1 degrees Celsius on May 18, 1972.

Last year the highest temperature recorded in Dhaka was 40.6 degrees Celsius on Apr 16. In April 1965, the mercury hit 42 degrees Celsius in Dhaka, and in 1960, it reached a record 42.3 degrees Celsius.

A very severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Jashore and Rajshahi and a severe heatwave is sweeping over the remaining parts of the Khulna Division and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Naogaon, Pabna and Nilphamari, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Mild to moderate heatwaves are sweeping over the Barishal Division and the other parts of the Dhaka, Rajshahi and Rangpur Divisions and the districts of Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Bandarban. These are likely to continue.

The day temperature may rise slightly and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country on Monday, the BMD said.