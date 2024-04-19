Bus crashes into 3rd terminal at Dhaka airport, killing civil aviation engineer

An engineer has been killed after a bus crashed through the boundary wall of the third terminal at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and hit a motorcycle.
The accident occurred around 10am on Friday, confirmed Yasir Arafat Khan, chief of the Airport Police Station.
“Around 10am, a Raida Paribahan bus veered out of control and crashed through the security boundary around the third terminal.”
“Civil Aviation Senior Sub Assistant Engineer Maidul Islam was riding a motorcycle along the road and it was run over by the bus. He was critically injured and rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.”
The bus driver and helper have fled, but the vehicle has been seized, OC Khan said.
Legal action will be taken over the incident, he added.