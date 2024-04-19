    বাংলা

    Four dead in UAE, Dubai airport still disrupted after storm

    Scientists blame increasingly common extreme weather events, such as the rains in UAE and Oman, on human-led global warming

    Reuters
    Published : 19 April 2024, 04:16 PM
    Updated : 19 April 2024, 04:16 PM

    Deaths from heavy rains earlier this week in the United Arab Emirates rose to four, authorities said on Friday, as well as flooding roads and jamming Dubai's international airport.

    The storm first hit Oman at the weekend, killing at least 20 people, before pounding the UAE on Tuesday with its heaviest rains in 75 years of records.

    Two Philippine women and one man died in their vehicles during flooding, the government in Manila said. An Emirati man in his 70s had also died when his vehicle was swept away by floods in the northern Ras Al Khaimah emirate.

    Scientists blame increasingly common extreme weather events, such as the rains in UAE and Oman, on human-led global warming.

    Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest and a hub for travel around the Middle East, was still struggling to clear a backlog of flights three days after the storm.

    It was limiting arrivals for two days until Sunday.

    Flagship carrier Emirates, one of the world's biggest international airlines, said check-in was suspended for people planning to transit via Dubai though those with the city as a final destination could travel as usual.

    As of Friday morning, 1,478 flights to and from Dubai had been cancelled since Tuesday, approximately 30% of all flights, according to aircraft flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

    In the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, state carrier Etihad said flight operations were back to normal.

    The main road connecting Dubai, the most populous emirate, with Abu Dhabi remained partially closed on Friday, while an alternative route saw vehicles driving through low water on the hard shoulder past abandoned cars and buses.

    In the UAE's north, including in the emirate of Sharjah, local media reported people were reportedly still trapped in homes. Residents said there was extensive damage to businesses.

    Rains are uncommon in the UAE, which is known for its hot desert climate and temperatures that can soar above 50 degrees Celsius in the summer.

    The UAE's National Center of Meteorology said rain may return by late Monday, though predicted it would be light with a chance of heavy rain again on Tuesday in some areas.

    RELATED STORIES
    150 Bangladeshi Umrah returnees stuck at Sharjah airport after unprecedented rain, floods in UAE
    150 Bangladeshi Umrah returnees stuck at Sharjah airport
    The airline has provided them with food, but not arranged hotel rooms
    An Israeli soldier looks on at a scene, after it was reported that people were injured, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, near Arab al-Aramashe in northern Israel April 17, 2024.
    14 Israeli soldiers wounded in Hezbollah attack
    The Israeli Ynet news site says the soldiers were in a community centre in a village
    9 flights from Dhaka to Dubai, Sharjah cancelled over UAE floods
    9 Dhaka-UAE flights cancelled over floods
    Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest, said it was facing significant disruptions
    At least one dead after heavy rains set off flash floods in UAE
    One dead after heavy rains set off flash floods in UAE
    The UAE witnessed a record rainfall with 254 mm falling in Al Ain in less than 24 hours, according to the national metrology centre

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor