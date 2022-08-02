Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic tourism levels with 7.5m visitors in June

The 7.5 million visitors in June spent close to 9 billion euros ($9.2 billion), as Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic levels in its biggest and most important economic sector.

Before the pandemic put a halt to travel in 2020, Spain received a total of 38.2 million tourists in 2019, with 8.8 million visiting in June.

"In these six months (of 2022) we have already exceeded 30 million international tourists, which represents 80% of the pre-pandemic volume, but in terms of expenses, we are already at 90% of pre-pandemic levels," Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said.