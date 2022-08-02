    বাংলা

    Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic tourism levels with 7.5m visitors in June

    More than 7.5 million tourists visited Spain in June and they spent almost three times as much during their stay, National Statistics Institute data shows

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2022, 08:17 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2022, 08:17 AM

    More than twice as many tourists visited Spain in June than in the same month last year and they spent almost three times as much during their stay, National Statistics Institute data showed on Tuesday.

    The 7.5 million visitors in June spent close to 9 billion euros ($9.2 billion), as Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic levels in its biggest and most important economic sector.

    Before the pandemic put a halt to travel in 2020, Spain received a total of 38.2 million tourists in 2019, with 8.8 million visiting in June.

    "In these six months (of 2022) we have already exceeded 30 million international tourists, which represents 80% of the pre-pandemic volume, but in terms of expenses, we are already at 90% of pre-pandemic levels," Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said.

    "If the trend continues, we will clearly be at pre-pandemic levels (at the end of the year)," she said.

    Spain's government expects tourist arrivals to reach 90% of pre-pandemic volumes during the summer season, as northern Europeans shrug off concerns over inflation and book even more trips than in 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    New Zealand's borders fully open after long pandemic closure
    New Zealand's borders fully open after long pandemic closure
    Visitors still need to be vaccinated and must take two COVID tests after arriving in the country
    Honduras launches 'Bitcoin Valley' in the tourist town of Santa Lucia
    Honduras launches 'Bitcoin Valley' in Santa Lucia
    The small town in the mountains, 20 minutes from the capital Tegucigalpa, has become a bitcoin city, where people can pay for a slushie with crypto
    COVID: US puts Bangladesh in ‘high’ risk category for travel
    US puts Bangladesh in ‘high’ COVID risk category for travel
    The CDC asks Americans to make sure they are vaccinated and up to date with their COVID vaccines before travelling to Bangladesh
    Thousands of cancellations, hours-long delays in Europe's summer of air travel chaos
    Chaos engulfs air travel in Europe
    Strikes and staff shortages are forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights and causing hours-long queues at major airports

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher