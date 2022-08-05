Across the sea from Taiwan, Chinese tourists await island's 'return'

Tourists on the beaches of Pingtan island, China's closest point to Taiwan island, were on Thursday treated to an unexpected sight: helicopters in formation and smoke trails from projectiles.

The display was part of extensive drills of military hardware in six zones around Taiwan, deployed the day after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

The exercises are expected to last until noon on Sunday and some - to the awe of parasol-holding tourists who rushed to the top of the rocky coastal hills to snap pictures - have been visible from Pingtan, 68 nautical miles (126 km) from Hsinchu on Taiwan island.

On Friday, a military jet that images suggested was carrying missiles was spotted flying past.

Taiwan, which along with the United States and its allies condemned the drills, has been self-ruled since 1949, when Mao Zedong's communists took power in Beijing after defeating Chiang Kai-shek’s Kuomintang (KMT) nationalists in a civil war, prompting the KMT-led government to retreat to the island.