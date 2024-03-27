Take a culinary adventure in Athens with chef Jose Andres

On any given day, it is hard to say where you might find chef Jose Andres.

It might be at one of his signature restaurants, or it might be somewhere for his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which feeds people in trouble spots around the world.

But here is one place you might have a good chance of locating him: Athens. In fact, Andres loves the region so much his latest book, "Zaytinya", is all about the flavours of Greece, Turkey and Lebanon.

For the latest in Reuters’ 48 Hours series, Andres takes us through a couple of mouthwatering days in the Greek capital.

The following interview is edited and condensed.

WHAT I LOVE MOST

I am humbled by the centuries of history that surround you when you come to Athens. Some of the stones you might be standing on have been there for thousands of years. But when you walk the streets, you feel this city is so alive, so creative. Athens is one of the most exciting culinary cities right now.

WHERE TO GO AFTER YOU LAND

Birdman (Voulis St) is a very small place from a talented young chef, Ari Vezene. He was inspired by the bars of Tokyo where he spent some time. You find a seat at the bar, there are no tables, and try the little skewers from the Japanese robata grills.