Thailand presses case for casinos to boost revenues, tourism and jobs

A bill that would legalise casinos in Thailand could be passed in the current government's term, an official said on Friday, as the prime minister backed a move he said would create jobs and revenue and regulate a thriving illicit gaming sector.

Casinos are illegal in Thailand and the only gambling allowed is at state-controlled horse races and on the lottery. But illicit gambling, football betting, underground casinos and lotteries are rife.

Many in the gaming industry believe a legal casino market in Thailand would be a huge success in drawing more visitors to a country already a magnet for foreign tourists, providing strong competition for the world's biggest gambling hub Macau, the only place in China where citizens can legally gamble in casinos.