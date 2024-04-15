Telenor has no plans to exit Bangladesh or merge Grameenphone with others: CEO Brekke

“The reason why we have exited some markets and the reason why we have merged in some markets is that we saw that we need to be prepared for the data growth in these markets. And we saw that we cannot, there is not business enough for basically more than three operators. It was when people were lining up to get their first mobile phone.”

“Then it was enough growth for more than three players. But now that people have a mobile phone, you need to then be able to provide different types of services. And that's why we saw that in Malaysia and Thailand.”

“We merged so that we got the number one position in the market, 50 percent market position. That we now have in Thailand, that we now have in Malaysia and that we have in Bangladesh. In Pakistan that was not possible.”

“And then we said that we don't think we can actually make money for the next growth wave. And then we rather exit and concentrate our efforts in the markets where we now have a very solid position. So I'm very happy with the number one position we have here and in Thailand and Malaysia.”

He said speculations about Grameenphone’s merger or Telenor’s exit from Bangladesh are wrong.

“If an investor cannot repatriate profit from a country, then the investor probably will, over time, leave. But that's not the case for us in Bangladesh. We are taking out dividends,” Brekke said.

“It's very challenging to do business in Pakistan right now. That's one of the reasons why we have decided to exit. “

“But doing business in Bangladesh, it's good in the sense that we can make money. So, when we are working in a country, we are looking at two things.”

“One is that, of course, we need to make money because we have shareholders. But in addition to that, we also want to, what we call, empower societies. The vision of Telenor is to connect people to what matters most, and at the same time empower societies.”

“And what empowering societies really means is that we want to be a part of growing societies, making a difference. And we feel in Bangladesh that we can both make money, but we can also make a difference. We can make a difference in connecting people to mobile phones for the first time, making a difference with connecting people to data.”