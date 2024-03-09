Sam Altman will return to OpenAI's board with three new directors

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman will return to the ChatGPT-maker's board along with three new directors, the world's most prominent artificial intelligence company said on Friday.

An investigation by law firm WilmerHale into the events surrounding Altman's November firing has concluded, and the company has created new governance rules and strengthened its conflict of interest policy. The board said it unanimously backed Altman's leadership.

Employees, investors and OpenAI's biggest financial backer, Microsoft MSFT.O, had expressed shock over Altman's ouster, which was reversed within days.

OpenAI said on Friday it was appointing new directors including Altman, Sue Desmond-Hellmann, a former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Nicole Seligman, a former president of Sony Entertainment, and Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart.