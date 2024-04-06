Tokyo's public toilets are a unique tourist attraction for visitors

Along with taking in temples and cherry blossoms, Tokyo visitors can now join a curated pilgrimage of the city's more modern wonders: its public toilets.

Penelope Panczuk was inspired to hop on the Tokyo Toilet Shuttle for a two-hour tour of artistically enhanced public conveniences by "Perfect Days", the Oscar-nominated film about a toilet cleaner in the city's Shibuya district.

"In the US or in France where I originally come from, you just don't go," Panczuk said of using public facilities.