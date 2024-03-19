    বাংলা

    Sandboarding makes a post-COVID comeback in Namibia desert town

    Swakopmund is drawing tourists back, three years after lockdown brought the African nation's visitor numbers - previously around a million a year - to a standstill

    Nyasha NyaungwaNyasha NyaungwaReuters
    Published : 19 March 2024, 05:46 AM
    Updated : 19 March 2024, 05:46 AM

    Set against miles of mesmerising sand dunes, Namibia's seaside resort town of Swakopmund is seeing a boom in sandboarding, buoyed by a near-doubling of the numbers of cruise liners docking at nearby Walvis Bay last year.

    Lying between the 80,000 square km (31,000 square mile) Namib desert and the sea, Swakopmund is drawing tourists back, three years after lockdown brought Namibia's visitor numbers - previously around a million a year - to a standstill.

    Many of them are tempted by the thrill of this extreme sport, which involves sliding down sand dunes standing up or lying down on a board at speeds of up to 80 km (50 miles) an hour.

    "It is one of the best things to do around here," said Aylin Yazan, a media professional from London on her first trip to Namibia.

    Walvis Bay is also seeing a boom in traffic from shippers diverting their cargoes away from the insecurity on the Red Sea and chronic congestion at ports in neighbouring South Africa.

    For sandboarding guide Devon Waters, 28, a longtime resident of Swakopmund, which lies 360 km (223 miles) northwest of Windhoek, the sport offered an escape from a life on the streets, where drugs and crime were a constant temptation.

    "(Sandboarding) changed me a lot. It keeps me off the streets because we work here every day," Waters, who has been a guide for eight years, told Reuters.

    "It puts bread on the table."

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the Lala Lallia star dune of the Sahara Desert, in Erg Chebbi, Morocco, as seen in an undated handout image from 2008 and obtained by Reuters on Mar 1, 2024.
    Scientists reveal secrets of Earth's magnificent desert star dunes
    The study focuses upon a star dune in eastern Morocco called Lala Lallia situated within the Sahara Desert in a small sand sea called Erg Chebbi
    FILE PHOTO: The cast attends the world premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two" at Leicester Square, in London, Britain, February 15, 2024.
    A Minute With the 'Dune: Part Two' cast on costumes, politics and veils
    The Canadian director takes audiences back to the desert planet Arrakis for his follow-up to 2021's "Dune"
    A barge collides with a bridge over a river near Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, Feb 22, 2024, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.
    Two killed after barge hits bridge near China's Guangzhou
    The incident causes part of the bridge to break off, plunging vehicles into the water, Chinese state media reports
    The cast attends the world premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two" at Leicester Square, in London, Britain, February 15, 2024.
    Star-studded 'Dune: Part Two' rolls into London for world premiere
    "Dune: Part Two" features new additions, "Elvis" star Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha and "Oppenheimer" actress Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman