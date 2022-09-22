Singapore airport working with airlines to avoid travel chaos as demand returns

That has sometimes resulted in measures like changing flight times rather than stopping plans to add services, he said in an interview on Wednesday.

"You can say okay, this hour is really a peak. Can I still fly but I fly two hours earlier or two hours later so that you don't try to clash with a peak?"

The airport has also found it somewhat easier to ramp up capacity than many rivals in part because it and contractors retained 25,000 of the 35,000 workers they had before the pandemic with aid from government programmes, even though at low points only a tiny amount of capacity was operating.

They have added another 4,000 staff since Singapore reopened its borders and another 6,000 are being recruited, some from overseas, Goh said.

Subhas Menon, director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines, said Singapore had benefited from its hub status as travel demand returned but many non-stop flights between destinations had not yet been restored.