Indonesia aims to lure more digital nomads to its shores

Indonesia is trying to attract more so-called "digital nomads" to its tropical shores by offering a more flexible visa, the country's tourism minister said, in a move welcomed by the tourism industry on the resort island of Bali.

In recent years, some Asian holiday destinations have seen an influx of digital nomads, or long-stay visitors from overseas who combine travel and recreation with remote working.

Tourism Minster Sandiaga Uno said in a post on his Instagram account that digital nomads could now visit Indonesia and work for up to six months using a social-cultural visa.