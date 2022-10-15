BAIRA threatens to stop submitting workers' passports to Saudi Embassy

An organisation representing Bangladeshi recruitment agencies said recruiters will stop sending the passports of migrant workers to the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in protest against the mission's appointment of a third party to handle the visa application process.
Mohammad Abul Bashar, president of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), made the announcement at an emergency meeting on Saturday.
The Saudi Embassy recently delegated the responsibility of passport collection and visa stamping for migrant workers to a private firm called Shapla Center, much to the chagrin of BAIRA.
"If they don't reverse the decision, we will collectively stop submitting passports to the Saudi Arabian Embassy from Sunday," said Bashar.
Last week, the Saudi Embassy announced that it would stop collecting passports directly from recruiting agents from Oct 15, handing the task to the Shapla Center.
Bashar believes the emergence of the Shapla Centre is part of a ploy to undermine BAIRA. "There is some motive behind it. The idea of bringing a third party into the process wouldn't have occurred to the Saudi Embassy without prompting."
“Saudi Arabia doesn't only take people from Bangladesh, but also from India and Indonesia. A similar rule was touted in India, but all the recruiting agencies there came together and forced the mission to collect passports directly from them. If India can do it then why can't Bangladesh?”
BAIRA members alleged that the introduction of the third-party Shapla Center is an 'attempt to create a syndicate' in the labour markets of Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.
Until now, all recruiting agents were able to submit the passports of workers directly to the Saudi embassy without being charged any fee. But if there is a go-between, a fee is likely to be imposed, which will drive up the cost of the process, they said.
BAIRA Vice-President Noman Chowdhury also came under fire over his alleged ties to Shapla Center. But Noman denied any involvement with the organisation.
“Do you have any documentary evidence? Have you seen my name on any documents? I was out of the country last week. There were around 25 names written on a piece of paper. Is the inclusion of a name on a piece of paper indicative of that person's involvement? I am not involved in anything. If I or anyone in my family is involved, I will resign.”
BAIRA chief Bashar vowed to take action against any member who is found to have any link to Shapla Center. "If any member of the committee is involved, I will ensure that they resign and appear before you."
Saudi Arabia is the biggest market for Bangladeshi recruiting agencies, with 32 percent of migrant workers travelling to the Gulf kingdom. And, more than 20 percent of Bangladesh's total remittance inflow comes from Saudi Arabia.