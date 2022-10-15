BAIRA threatens to stop submitting workers' passports to Saudi Embassy

Last week, the Saudi Embassy announced that it would stop collecting passports directly from recruiting agents from Oct 15, handing the task to the Shapla Center.

Bashar believes the emergence of the Shapla Centre is part of a ploy to undermine BAIRA. "There is some motive behind it. The idea of bringing a third party into the process wouldn't have occurred to the Saudi Embassy without prompting."

“Saudi Arabia doesn't only take people from Bangladesh, but also from India and Indonesia. A similar rule was touted in India, but all the recruiting agencies there came together and forced the mission to collect passports directly from them. If India can do it then why can't Bangladesh?”

BAIRA members alleged that the introduction of the third-party Shapla Center is an 'attempt to create a syndicate' in the labour markets of Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

Until now, all recruiting agents were able to submit the passports of workers directly to the Saudi embassy without being charged any fee. But if there is a go-between, a fee is likely to be imposed, which will drive up the cost of the process, they said.

BAIRA Vice-President Noman Chowdhury also came under fire over his alleged ties to Shapla Center. But Noman denied any involvement with the organisation.