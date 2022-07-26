July 26 2022

    বাংলা

    COVID: US puts Bangladesh in ‘high’ risk category for travel

    The CDC asks Americans to make sure they are vaccinated and up to date with their COVID vaccines before travelling to Bangladesh

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 July 2022, 5:10 PM
    Updated : 26 July 2022, 5:10 PM

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added Bangladesh and five other destinations to its "high" COVID-19 risk category for travel.

    The other countries that received a Level 3, "high" risk designation, on Monday are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Fiji, El Salvador and Honduras.

    “Make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before travelling to Bangladesh. If you are not up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, avoid travel to Bangladesh,” CDC said in its travel health advisory for Bangladesh.

    Level 3 became the top rung in terms of risk level in April after the CDC overhauled its ratings system for assessing COVID-19 risk for travellers, according to CNN.

    The designation applies to places that have had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. Level 2 and Level 1 are considered "moderate" and "low" risk, respectively.

    There were more than 120 destinations at Level 3 on July 25. Level 3 locations account for about half the roughly 235 places monitored by the CDC, CNN reported.

    Level 4, previously the highest risk category, is now reserved only for special circumstances, such as extremely high case counts, emergence of a new variant of concern or health care infrastructure collapse. Under the new system, no destinations have been placed at Level 4 so far.

    RELATED STORIES
    Thousands of cancellations, hours-long delays in Europe's summer of air travel chaos
    Chaos engulfs air travel in Europe
    Strikes and staff shortages are forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights and causing hours-long queues at major airports
    Kyrgyzstan promotes its traditional mare's milk to lure tourists
    Kyrgyzstan promotes mare's milk to lure tourists
    People in the Central Asian country say that fermented mare's milk, which they drink and bathe in, is good for health
    Aviation nurses a nasty headache as travel recovers from COVID
    Aviation nurses a nasty headache as travel recovers from COVID
    From rural Farnborough to nearby Heathrow, brought stark evidence of the supply crunch now entangling manufacturers and airlines alike, with shortages of both labour and parts
    UK holidaymakers face more long delays at Port of Dover
    UK holidaymakers face more long delays at Dover
    Long traffic jams build up outside the Port of Dover, Britain's main gateway to Europe

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher