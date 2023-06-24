Hong Kong's international dragon boat races return after 4-year hiatus

Thousands of paddlers descended on Hong Kong on Saturday to take part in the financial hub's International Dragon Boat competition, held for the first time in more than 4 years after they were halted due to anti-government protests and COVID-19.

The two-day event, organised by Hong Kong's tourism board and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association, drew more than 4,000 paddlers from 160 teams including from the Chinese mainland, Taiwan and internationally, its tourism body said.