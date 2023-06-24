    বাংলা

    Hong Kong's international dragon boat races return after 4-year hiatus

    The two-day event drew more than 4,000 paddlers from 160 teams including from the Chinese mainland, Taiwan and internationally, its tourism body said

    Reuters
    Published : 24 June 2023, 08:43 AM
    Updated : 24 June 2023, 08:43 AM

    Thousands of paddlers descended on Hong Kong on Saturday to take part in the financial hub's International Dragon Boat competition, held for the first time in more than 4 years after they were halted due to anti-government protests and COVID-19.

    The two-day event, organised by Hong Kong's tourism board and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association, drew more than 4,000 paddlers from 160 teams including from the Chinese mainland, Taiwan and internationally, its tourism body said.

    "It's a great place to come back to, especially after a four-year hiatus. Can't think of a better way to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival than with my team and the rest of Hong Kong and Asia," said Shirleen Ho, 41, a member of the Australian National Dragon boat team.

    While dragon boat originated in China's southern Lingnan region more than 1,000 years, the modern version began in Hong Kong, a special Chinese administrative region, around 40 years ago.

    The event, held in the city's iconic Victoria Harbour between the financial district and the bustling Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront promenade, drew scores of visitors who came to watch the high paced races.

    The competition is one of many events the Hong Kong government is holding to boost tourism and reinvigorate its economy after sealing its borders for more than two years.

    Hong Kong in 2020 closed its borders to international travellers to contain the spread of infections, and mandated tough rules including up to three weeks hotel quarantine for all arrivals and mandatory testing.

    The measures put many people off travelling to the former British colony, even after the rules were lifted in late 2022, and led to an exodus of hundreds of thousands of people since 2020. Monthly visitor numbers are only around 50% of the average visitor numbers seen in 2017-2019, prior to the pandemic.

    RELATED STORIES
    A sign of Cathay Pacific is seen at its headquarters Cathay City in Hong Kong, China Oct 21, 2020.
    Cathay Pacific flight incident hurts 11 in Hong Kong
    The carrier aborted takeoff due to a technical issue, Cathay said in a statement
    Students from National Taiwan University call for the release of Lau Ka-yee who was detained in Hong Kong, in Taipei, Taiwan Jun 4, 2023. REUTERS
    UN 'alarmed' by Hong Kong Jun 4 detentions
    China says the financial hub is moving from ‘chaos’ to prosperity
    A policeman stands guard at the Chinese food carnival held by pro-China groups, taking place where the candlelight vigil used to be held, ahead of the 34th anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in Hong Kong, China June 3, 2023. Reuters
    Police detain 23 in Hong Kong on Tiananmen anniversary
    Near Victoria Park hundreds of police conducted stop and search operations, and deployed armoured vehicles and police vans
    An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015.
    HK, UAE central banks move to strengthen ties
    The central banks discussed possible arrangements to facilitate cross-border trade

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp