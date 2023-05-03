Chinese tourists return with lighter wallets

Chinese travellers are opening their suitcases again, but not their wallets. More than 240 million people are visiting mainly domestic spots like Shanghai and Hong Kong during the almost week-long Labour Day festivities. It's slightly more than pre-Covid levels, but spending is lower as many find cheaper ways to have fun.

This year's May holiday, which began on Saturday, marks the country's first post-pandemic travel season without restrictions. Amid a shortage of international flights, popular Chinese destinations have benefited from record crowds. Some 100,000 visitors a day poured into the gambling hub of Macau over the weekend while tickets to Beijing's Badaling Great Wall and Shanghai Disney have sold out. Domestic travel bookings during the holiday surged eightfold from a year earlier, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to online travel agency Trip.com