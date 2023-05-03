    বাংলা

    Chinese tourists return with lighter wallets

    The number of travellers is slightly more than pre-Covid levels, but spending is lower as many find cheaper ways to have fun

    Reuters BreakingviewsReuters Breakingviews
    Published : 3 May 2023, 07:48 AM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 07:48 AM

    Chinese travellers are opening their suitcases again, but not their wallets. More than 240 million people are visiting mainly domestic spots like Shanghai and Hong Kong during the almost week-long Labour Day festivities. It's slightly more than pre-Covid levels, but spending is lower as many find cheaper ways to have fun.

    This year's May holiday, which began on Saturday, marks the country's first post-pandemic travel season without restrictions. Amid a shortage of international flights, popular Chinese destinations have benefited from record crowds. Some 100,000 visitors a day poured into the gambling hub of Macau over the weekend while tickets to Beijing's Badaling Great Wall and Shanghai Disney have sold out. Domestic travel bookings during the holiday surged eightfold from a year earlier, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to online travel agency Trip.com

    The return of Chinese holiday-goers should be a huge relief at home and abroad. Before the pandemic, domestic tourism contributed a whopping 11% of GDP and 10% of national employment, according to Fitch. Overseas, travellers from the People's Republic spent $255 billion, or 17% of global outbound travel expenditure, per 2019 data from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

    Any optimism, however, looks premature. Domestic tourism revenue is forecast to be just 83% of 2019 levels, at 120 billion yuan ($17.4 billion), according to official estimates, suggesting consumers are opting for lower-cost trips. A little-known city in coastal Shandong province, Zibo, for instance, boasted the country's highest hotel room occupancy rates during the Labour Day holiday, Bloomberg reported, and went viral on Chinese social media thanks to its barbecue skewer meals.

    Meanwhile, overseas travel is suffering. The number of people heading from mainland China to traditionally popular Asian hotspots such as Thailand, Japan and South Korea, is low. Scheduled international departures from China last month were just over a third of April 2019 flights, according to data from Cirium. The country's Big 3 carriers - Air China, China Southern, and China Eastern - are grappling with high oil prices, a weak yuan and geopolitical tensions. Even if foreign travel picks up, spending may not.

    CONTEXT NEWS

    More than 240 million people will travel during China’s five-day Labour Day holiday which began on Apr 29, according to official estimates reported by state media CCTV, around 104% of 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

    Bookings for domestic trips rose more than 700% year-on-year, according to online travel agency Trip.com.

    Overseas travel for the holiday remains constrained, in part due to a shortage of international flights. Bookings for foreign destinations are at 50% of pre-Covid capacity, Reuters reported on Apr 28, citing travel data firm ForwardKeys.

    RELATED STORIES
    People walk at a tourism site in Qianmen street, Beijing, China March 14, 2023.
    Chinese tourists are back, but numbers still far from pre-COVID levels
    Pre-pandemic, China was Australia's top source of tourists and Chinese tourists used to make up 10% of European arrivals from outside the continent
    Chinese tourists pose for a photographer (not pictured) near the Sydney Opera House, Australia April 18, 2018.
    Great shortfall of China: Australia's biggest tourism market returns with a whimper
    The visa rules, relatively high costs, a lack of flights and an exodus of Mandarin-speaking guides - squeeze Australia's fourth-largest industry of tourism
    The old town and the historic port are see in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, Jun 18, 2020.
    Turkey's key tourism sector slow to recover after earthquake
    The quake has caused tourists to think twice before booking a trip to Turkey, a major Mediterranean holiday destination
    Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai Hongqiao railway station ahead of the five-day Labour Day holiday, in Shanghai, China, Apr 28, 2023.
    China braces for record May Day holiday rush
    Authorities are expecting 19 million trips to be made across China's vast railway network on the first day of the holiday

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury