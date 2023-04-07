Millennial and Gen Z travellers have bigger budgets but seek deals, Hopper app says

Most Millennial and Generation Z travellers are planning bigger 2023 travel budgets but also growing more cost-conscious when booking flights and hotel accommodations, according to travel booking app Hopper.

Early this year, US travel companies told investors they saw no signs of slowing demand despite rising costs, but now, Hopper said, more customers are booking travel only when the price is right.

The trend may eventually hamper growth for airline, hotel and leisure companies that have benefited from rising prices and pent-up demand.

Some 84% of Hopper users, primarily Millennial and Gen Z travellers, plan to spend more on travel in 2023, according to the company's 2023 Travel Trends Report which surveyed 1,500 Hopper users.