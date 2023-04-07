    বাংলা

    Millennial and Gen Z travellers have bigger budgets but seek deals, Hopper app says

    US travel companies told investors they saw no signs of slowing demand, but now, Hopper said, more customers are booking travel only when the price is right

    Reuters
    Published : 7 April 2023, 03:36 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 03:36 AM

    Most Millennial and Generation Z travellers are planning bigger 2023 travel budgets but also growing more cost-conscious when booking flights and hotel accommodations, according to travel booking app Hopper.

    Early this year, US travel companies told investors they saw no signs of slowing demand despite rising costs, but now, Hopper said, more customers are booking travel only when the price is right.

    The trend may eventually hamper growth for airline, hotel and leisure companies that have benefited from rising prices and pent-up demand.

    Some 84% of Hopper users, primarily Millennial and Gen Z travellers, plan to spend more on travel in 2023, according to the company's 2023 Travel Trends Report which surveyed 1,500 Hopper users.

    About 70% of Hopper users are between ages 18 and 35.

    "It's not to say that Millennial and Gen Z travellers just have unlimited budgets and they're spending all their money on travel," said Hopper economist, Hayley Berg. "They are being incredibly price sensitive in order to get more out of their budget."

    Hopper users who already tend to be price sensitive and book the cheapest flight available more than half the time are checking prices even more than they did in 2019, before the pandemic, the company said.

    Users checked prices of domestic trips in 2022 an average of 16 times before booking, a 33% increase from 2019.

    Prices for international trips were checked 50% more often than in 2019.

    "Even though they're planning more last minute, they're checking the price way more often before and after they book," Berg added. Travel planning time has decreased 30% when compared to 2019 levels, according to the company.

    Although Millennial and Gen Z travellers booked in 2019 travel earlier than the rest of the population, they are growing more averse to booking, the company added.

    RELATED STORIES
    People pass the control tower of Singapore's Changi Airport, Singapore, Jan 18, 2021.
    Singapore warns of travel delays after technical issue
    The airport warned passengers to expect delays while immigration authorities urged travellers to postpone non-essential travel
    Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaks as she departs federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, April 16, 2018.
    Trump should not go to prison in hush money case: Stormy Daniels
    Prosecutors in Manhattan accused the former US president to face criminal charges
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, US, April 4, 2023.
    Americans divided over criminal charges against Trump
    Some 40% of Republicans said the case made them more likely to vote for Trump in 2024, while 12% said it made them less likely to support him
    Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 4, 2023.
    Trump urges defunding US Justice Department, FBI
    Trump took aim at federal law enforcement authorities even though the criminal charges against him were pursued not by them but by the Manhattan district attorney

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain