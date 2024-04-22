Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Yale, Columbia cancels in-person classes

Dozens of people were taken into custody during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Yale University on Monday, hours after Columbia canceled in-person classes to deescalate tensions on its New York campus, where police cracked down on a tent encampment last week.

Demonstrators on Monday blocked traffic around Yale's campus in New Haven, Connecticut, demanding the school divest from military weapons manufacturers, prompting police to make arrests, video footage aired on social media showed.

More than 40 people were apprehended by police, according to the Yale Daily News, a student-run news site. Yale University officials could not be reached for comment.

Protests at Yale, Columbia and other university campuses across the nation began in response to the latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which began on Oct. 7 with a deadly cross-border raid by Hamas Islamist militants and Israel's fierce response in the Gaza enclave controlled by Hamas.

Human rights advocates have pointed to a general rise in bias and hate against Jews, Arabs and Muslims since Oct 7. There was particular concern in recent days, with the Jewish holiday of Passover beginning on Monday.