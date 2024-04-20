    বাংলা

    Person sets self on fire outside New York court where Trump trial underway

    A witness on the scene said he first heard the man throwing pamphlets into the air, then saw him douse himself from a can and light himself on fire

    Reuters
    Published : 19 April 2024, 06:09 PM
    Updated : 19 April 2024, 06:09 PM

    A man set himself on fire on Friday outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place, witnesses said.

    A witness on the scene said he first heard the man throwing pamphlets into the air, then saw him douse himself from a can and light himself on fire. "At that point, I said, 'Oh shoot, what am I going to see?'" the witness told Reuters.

    The witness, who declined to give his name, said the man burned for several minutes.

    CNN reporters said they saw a man engulfed in flames for more than three minutes. "I see a totally charred human being," one of them said on air.

    The shocking development came shortly after jury selection for the trial was completed, clearing the way for prosecutors and defence attorneys to make opening statements next week in a case stemming from hush money paid to a porn star.

    The downtown Manhattan courthouse, heavily guarded by police, drew a throng of protesters and onlookers on Monday, the trial's first day, though crowds have dwindled since then.

    A smell of smoke lingered in the plaza shortly after the incident, according to a Reuters witness, and a police officer sprayed a fire extinguisher on the ground.

    The 12 jurors, along with six alternates, will consider evidence in a first-ever trial to determine whether a former US president is guilty of breaking the law.

    The jury consists of seven men and five women, mostly employed in white-collar professions: two corporate lawyers, a software engineer, a speech therapist and an English teacher. Most are not native New Yorkers, hailing from across the United States and countries like Ireland and Lebanon.

    Trump is accused of covering up a $130,000 payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she says they had a decade earlier.

    Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and denies any such encounter with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

    Trump has pleaded not guilty in three other criminal cases as well, but this is the only one certain to go to trial ahead of the Nov. 5 election, when the Republican politician aims to again take on Democratic President Joe Biden.

    A conviction would not bar him from office.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US President Donald Trump smiles to the jury pool as he is introduced to them, at the beginning of his trial before Justice Juan Merchan over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in Manhattan state court in New York City, US April 15, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/Pool
    Hush money trial could help Trump in presidential race
    Trump went on trial in New York on Monday, seven months before Americans will go to the polls on Nov 5 to choose a president
    Former US President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan criminal court with his legal team ahead of the start of jury selection in New York, NY on Monday, April 15, 2024. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of an alleged scheme to silence claims of extramarital sexual encounters during his 2016 presidential campaign.
    Jury selection under way in historic Trump criminal trial
    Justice Juan Merchan told nearly 100 prospective jurors they must set aside any biases or personal attitudes about the defendant or the case
    Former US President Donald Trump gestures on the day of hush money criminal trial, outside Trump Tower, in New York, US, April 15, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
    Trump faces criminal trial in historic first for an ex-president
    He is accused of falsely recording reimbursements to Cohen as monthly legal retainer fees in his New York-based real estate company's books
    Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, US, April 2, 2024.
    Trump loses last-ditch bid to delay hush money trial
    A criminal trial would be the first for a former US president

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor