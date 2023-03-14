Rebounding New Zealand tourism is a rare bright spot for its economy

When cruises started taking bookings at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Australians Eunice and John Rowley quickly made plans for their first ever visit to New Zealand.

"We heard on the 9 o’clock news bulletin that they were opening up cruises and by the afternoon we had two cruises booked,” said Eunice, who is travelling with her husband on the Grand Princess around New Zealand.

"We’d never been to New Zealand, so we thought this was our opportunity.”

New Zealand’s international tourist sector disappeared overnight when the country became one of the first to seal its borders at the beginning of the COVID outbreak in early 2020.