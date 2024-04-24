John Lennon's lost 1960s acoustic guitar to go up for auction

A previously lost 12-string acoustic guitar that belonged to the late John Lennon will go up for sale at an auction in May after it was recently found in the attic of a home in Britain.

The auctioneers said Lennon played the guitar, which is expected to exceed its estimate of $600,000 to $800,000, on the Beatles' 1965 album "Help!".

The guitar was lying in an attic and was rediscovered by the current owners during a house move.

The founders of U.S.-based Julien’s Auctions said they travelled to Britain to verify the guitar and found the original case - a Maton Australian-made guitar case - in the trash.

Martin Nolan, executive director and co-founder of Julien's Auctions, told Reuters the owners knew they had the instrument at one point, but thought it had been lost.