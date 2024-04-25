    বাংলা

    Thousands mark Anzac Day in Australia and New Zealand

    Anzac Day originally commemorated a battle on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey during World War One

    Reuters
    Published : 25 April 2024, 02:34 AM
    Updated : 25 April 2024, 02:34 AM

    Thousands gathered across Australia and New Zealand on Thursday at Anzac Day services to commemorate those who fought and died in major conflicts in the nations' history.

    Anzac Day originally commemorated a battle on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey during World War One. At dawn on Apr 25, 1915, thousands of troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) were among a larger Allied force that landed on the narrow beaches of the Gallipoli peninsula, an ill-fated campaign that would claim more than 130,000 lives.

    Today, Anzac Day, a public holiday, honours all Australian and New Zealand troops from all conflicts.

    "We hold to the solemn promise our countries made to the fallen all those years ago: We will remember them," Australian Prime Minster Anthony Albanese said in the town of Isurava, Papua New Guinea, the scene of heavy fighting against the Japanese in World War Two.

    "Anzac Day has never asked us to exalt in the glories of war. Anzac Day asks us to stand against the erosion of time, and to hold on to their names. To hold on to their deeds," Albanese said, according to a transcript.

    In Canberra, some 30,000 people attended a dawn memorial service at the war memorial, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

    Across the Tasman Sea in New Zealand, the National Anzac Day commemoration service in Wellington was cancelled due to strong winds, the New Zealand Herald reported.

    Thousands of New Zealanders attended dawn services in other parts of the country including Auckland, the country's most populous city, according to the news site.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.
    Musk decries Australian court 'censorship' of X terror posts
    "Does the PM think he should have jurisdiction over all of Earth?" Musk wrote in a post, referring to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
    A map of Australia
    More than 150 rescued from floods in eastern Australia
    Authorities said 72 rescues were carried out in state capital Sydney, where there was dangerous flooding in several low-lying suburbs
    Stoinis, Agar lose Australia contracts
    Stoinis, Agar lose Australia contracts
    Stoinis lost his spot in Australia's ODI team to Marnus Labuschagne during the World Cup in India
    Athletes wear their new uniforms during a launch of the Australian Olympic Team uniform for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, in Sydney, Australia, March 7, 2024.
    Feel good, go good: Australia's Paris kit has indigenous touch
    Australia unveiled the kit its athletes will wear at this year's Paris Olympics on Thursday with Chef de Mission Anna Meares

    Opinion

    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp