Thousands mark Anzac Day in Australia and New Zealand

Thousands gathered across Australia and New Zealand on Thursday at Anzac Day services to commemorate those who fought and died in major conflicts in the nations' history.

Anzac Day originally commemorated a battle on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey during World War One. At dawn on Apr 25, 1915, thousands of troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) were among a larger Allied force that landed on the narrow beaches of the Gallipoli peninsula, an ill-fated campaign that would claim more than 130,000 lives.