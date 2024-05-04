Fire engulfs Sundarbans forest amid Bangladesh heatwave

The mangrove forest is situated in the southwest, a region most affected by a relentless heatwave

A fire has engulfed the Amurbunia area of the Chandpai range in the Sundarbans in Bagerhat amid the extreme heat.

The Department of Forest and villagers were working to bring the fire under control on Saturday afternoon.

Divisional Forest Officer Kazi Muhammad Nurul Karim of Sundarbans East said the workers of the department rushed to douse the fire after seeing smoke earlier in the afternoon. Villagers joined them later.

It was unclear how the fire started and what kinds of plants are in the area.

The Sundarbans house the world's largest mangrove forests, which are home to a wide range of flora and fauna, including the Royal Bengal Tiger.