Bangladesh to reopen schools and colleges Sunday after heat closure

The heatwave abates to some extent following record-breaking temperatures

Schools, colleges and madrasas at all levels in Bangladesh will reopen on Sunday after an extended closure over extreme heat.

The authorities announced the decision on Saturday after the heatwave abated to some extent following record-breaking temperatures.

Lessons will continue in all secondary-level schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions, the education ministry said in a notice.

To make up for the loss of classes caused by the closures, lessons will be held on Saturdays to achieve the goals set in the new curriculum, according to the ministry.

It added that assembly and other outdoor activities will remain suspended until temperatures come down to tolerable levels.

The primary and mass education ministry also said the institutions under the ministry will continue classes from Sunday.

Classes at secondary-level institutions resumed on Saturday in 39 districts as the government ordered closure in 25 districts for the day amid the heatwave ongoing in these areas.

The government shut the institutions for a week after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, but the closure continued with the heatwave prevailing. Many students fell sick because of extreme heat after a brief reopening.

Confusions were created by the end of last week because of the government’s silence after the High Court ordered a closure until Thursday.