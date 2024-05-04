Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 04, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangladesh to reopen schools and colleges Sunday after heat closure

The heatwave abates to some extent following record-breaking temperatures

Schools reopen Sunday after heat closure

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 04 May 2024, 06:48 PM

Updated : 04 May 2024, 06:48 PM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Yet to get copy of HC school closure order: Nowfel
Yet to get copy of HC school closure order: Nowfel
Heat forces school closure again in 5 districts
Heat forces school closure again in 5 districts
Order to shut schools: Nowfel questions authority
Order to shut schools: Nowfel questions authority
Are schools open on Thursday?
Are schools open on Thursday?
Read More
Dozens of Myanmar BGP personnel flee to Bangladesh
Dozens of Myanmar BGP personnel flee to Bangladesh
India waits for details on arrests over Sikh separatist's murder
India waits for details on arrests over Sikh separatist's murder
2 Ashuganj units halt power production partially
2 Ashuganj units halt power production partially
Arsenal keep pressure on City with win over Bournemouth
Arsenal keep pressure on City with win over Bournemouth
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More