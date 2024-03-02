New Zealand chase 258 for victory in first Test against Australia

New Zealand were 111 for three at the close of play on the third day of the first Test against Australia at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Saturday, still 258 runs away from their daunting victory target of 369.

Spinner Glenn Phillips had earlier taken 5-45 - his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket - as New Zealand took Australia's last six wickets for the addition of 37 runs to end the tourist's second innings on 164.

The batting was no easier for the Black Caps, however. Openers Tom Latham and Will Young both departed cheaply, while mainstay Kane Williamson had scored only nine runs when he was dismissed by spinner Nathan Lyon.

Rachin Ravindra, who reached the half century mark for the second time in his short Test career and was 56 not out at stumps, will resume on day four alongside Daryl Mitchell, who was unbeaten on 12, in a partnership worth 52 runs.