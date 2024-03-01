Australia take charge in Wellington after Green's rearguard

PROFLIGACY

Australia's final tally was bolstered by 41 extras, which included 20 wides, but New Zealand's profligacy was not to be limited to their fielding and they were quickly reduced to 12-3.

Tom Latham played on to depart for five and two balls later Kane Williamson ran himself out for a duck after bumping into his batting partner Will Young while Labuschagne was wrecking the stumps with a direct hit.

Three balls later and Rachin Ravindra was also sent back with zero runs to his name after a fine Nathan Lyon catch off the bowling of Hazlewood.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins triggered the next collapse when he had Daryl Mitchell caught behind with the final ball of one over and Mitchell Marsh ended Young's innings with the first ball of the next to leave the hosts on 29-5.

Phillips and Tom Blundell steadied the sinking ship with a partnership of 84 but Lyon (4-43) brought an end to that when he had the latter caught for 33 off an inside edge.

Two balls later, Scott Kuggeleijn became the off spinner's second victim and the home side were again on the ropes at 113-7.

Hazlewood finally found the way to evict Phillips with a short delivery the batsman top-edged to Starc in the deep and when Lyon stopped Henry's pugnacious innings on 42, the end was not long coming.

"Cam Green and Hazlewood did really well and that's obviously not exactly ideal for us," said Phillips.

"The pitch is still doing a little bit and that new ball definitely brings us into the game quite a lot."

The second and final test in Christchurch begins on Mar 8.