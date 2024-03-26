Perth to kick off India's blockbuster Test tour of Australia

Perth will host the opener of the blockbuster five-Test Australia-India series in November, which will conclude with the traditional New Year's test in Sydney, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

The teams' first five-Test series in over 30 years will kick off on Nov 22 at Perth Stadium, where Virat Kohli's India were well beaten in their only previous visit to the stadium in 2018.

The second match of the series will be a day-night test in Adelaide from Dec 6, with Brisbane to host the third at the Gabba from Dec 14 and Melbourne to stage the fourth match in the traditional 'Boxing Day' slot from Dec. 26.