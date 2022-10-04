Ritual piercings mark annual Taoist festival in Thailand

Worshippers on Thailand's Phuket island have celebrated a nine-day Taoist festival, with many piercing their faces with metal spikes and walking on hot coals to show devotion to deities.

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival, which was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, drew thousands of people from the ethnic Chinese community, who marched from a temple in traditional costume.

Devotees, who abstain from sex, alcohol, and meat during the festival, say the piercings symbolise repentance for sins and are meant to ward off evil spirits.