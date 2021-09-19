India reports 30,773 new COVID cases as it seeks to welcome back tourists
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Sep 2021 07:00 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2021 07:00 PM BdST
India on Sunday reported 30,773 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 33.4 million, as it seeks to reopen the country to overseas tourists.
The death toll rose by 309 to 444,838, the health ministry said.
India, which has so far administered 804.3 million vaccine doses, is looking to protect the population and welcome back tourists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
"India's vaccination drive is not just a safety cover for health but is also a protective shield for livelihood," Modi told health workers in the tourist state of Goa via video.
"Friends, there's been very little talk about this, but India has given a lot of priority to its vaccination programme in states whose economies are driven by the tourism sector."
More stories
- India seeks to welcome back tourists
- Britain mulls easing COVID travel rules for England
- How business travel may never be the same again
- Vietnam to reopen resort island
- Philippines to lift travel ban on Bangladesh
- Sundarbans to reopen to tourists in September
- Oman to allow in vaccinated Bangladeshis
- Kuwait to resume flights with Bangladesh
Recent Stories
- India reports 30,773 new COVID cases as it seeks to welcome back tourists
- Britain mulls easing COVID-19 travel rules for England
- How business travel may never be the same again
- Vietnam to reopen resort island to foreign tourists to boost economy
- Philippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on Bangladesh, nine other countries
- New Orleans tourism takes yet another hit from Hurricane Ida
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- How hope, fear and misinformation led thousands of Haitians to the US border
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
- Court orders ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik to jail after surrender
- The scientist and the AI-assisted, remote-control killing machine
- They shunned COVID-19 vaccines but embraced antibody treatment
- Evaly boss Rassel planned to declare bankruptcy: RAB
- Man dies after car plunges into Turag River in Dhaka
- 'Quad' countries to agree on secure microchip supply chains
- The new image makers