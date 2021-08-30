Sundarbans set to reopen to tourists on Sept 1

Visitors will have access to the forest in line with the ‘Sundarbans Travel’ policy issued by the government, with the passenger capacity for launches and other water vessels capped at 75, according to Mihir Kumar, forest conservator in Khulna.

“Tourists will be allowed to visit coastal and other areas of Sundarbans, including Karamjal, Kotka, Kachikhali, Harbaria, Hiron Point, Dubla and Nilkamal by launches, tour boats, trawlers and other vessels.”

The Forest Department barred tourists from entering the Sundarbans on Mar 26, 2021 amid the second wave of the pandemic. Visitors were allowed to travel to the UNESCO world heritage site on a limited scale from Nov 1 last year. Each launch was asked to carry 50 passengers at the time.

A pair of spotted deer is roaming in the Katka Wildlife Sanctuary in the Sundarbans. Bangladesh observed Sundarbans Day with a slogan, “Love Sundarbans on Valentine’s Day” on Thursday. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

The travel ban was reimposed on Apr 3 this year after the COVID-19 infection rate began to surge.

“More than 100 tour operators are working in Khulna. The pandemic has affected at least 1,500 officials and workers employed in the region’s tourism sector. They will try to make up for the losses now,” said M Nazmul Azam David, general secretary of the Tour Operators Association.