Sundarbans set to reopen to tourists on Sept 1
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2021 06:57 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2021 06:57 PM BdST
The government has decided to reopen the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, to tourists from September 1 after four and a half months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors will have access to the forest in line with the ‘Sundarbans Travel’ policy issued by the government, with the passenger capacity for launches and other water vessels capped at 75, according to Mihir Kumar, forest conservator in Khulna.
The Forest Department barred tourists from entering the Sundarbans on Mar 26, 2021 amid the second wave of the pandemic. Visitors were allowed to travel to the UNESCO world heritage site on a limited scale from Nov 1 last year. Each launch was asked to carry 50 passengers at the time.
A pair of spotted deer is roaming in the Katka Wildlife Sanctuary in the Sundarbans. Bangladesh observed Sundarbans Day with a slogan, “Love Sundarbans on Valentine’s Day” on Thursday. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman
“More than 100 tour operators are working in Khulna. The pandemic has affected at least 1,500 officials and workers employed in the region’s tourism sector. They will try to make up for the losses now,” said M Nazmul Azam David, general secretary of the Tour Operators Association.
