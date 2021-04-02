All Cox’s Bazar tourist hubs ordered shut until Apr 14 amid COVID
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2021 03:03 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2021 03:41 AM BdST
The Cox’s Bazar district administration has ordered closure of all tourist attractions in the beach town in the face of a new wave of coronavirus infections throughout Bangladesh.
Deputy Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid communicated the move around 8:45pm on Thursday.
The tourism ministry sent a directive to the district administration on Thursday evening following the resurgence of coronavirus infections in the country, according to him.
The directive ordered closure of all tourist spots in Cox’s Bazar until Apr 14.
Mamunur had initially said the hotels and motels would be closed, but later confirmed that they will be able to keep guests at half the capacity.
The government ordered all agencies, including the Tourist Police, to take action as per the directive.
Tourists were not being allowed on the beach as the authorities closed it and tourism-related businesses, such as Jet Ski renting, said Mohammad Mohiuddin Ahmed, an additional superintendent of police.
The Cox’s Bazar tourist spots had been closed in mid-March last year after the detection of the first cases.
