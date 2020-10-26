Home > Travel & Tourism

Bangladesh identifies over 800 new tourist spots

  Parliament Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Oct 2020 01:27 AM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2020 01:27 AM BdST

Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation has identified more than 800 new tourist spots in eight divisions in the country.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism informed the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry about the new tourist destinations on Sunday, the Parliament Secretariat said in a statement.

The corporation made the list after the committee had in a previous meeting asked it to identify the spots for modernisation.

The corporation also made recommendations on making the places more attractive to the tourists with the help of the local public representatives.



