Home > Travel & Tourism

Annual visitor arrivals at Sundarbans rise to 250,000 but drawbacks remain

  Shuvro Sachin, Khulna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2020 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2020 07:36 PM BdST

More than 250,000 domestic and international tourists have visited the Sundarbans in 2018-19 fiscal year.

The government earned Tk 20 million from the Sundarbans tourism, according to Divisional Forest Officer (west) Boshirul Al Mamun.

The number of visitors increased by 30,000 year-on-year. It was 183,000 in the previous year.

Amid an increase in the number of visitors at the world’s largest mangrove forests each year, complaints have been made by the tourists and travel agencies over the insufficient arrangements of travel to the Sundarbans.

The complaints mostly include food and accommodation, adequate security, supply of fresh water and booking complications at the forest department.

Jasmine Nahar, teacher of a kindergarten school in Dhaka, told benews24.com she had plans to visit the Sundarbans but cancelled the trip due to booking complications.

“We have to face problems in getting travel approval from the forest department. Many tourists are not allowed to visit the forest due to diplomatic complications. The number of visitors will increase if the authorities ease the procedure. It will also minimise the cost.”

She also said non-government travel agencies charge visitors exorbitant prices.

A pair of spotted deer is roaming in the Katka Wildlife Sanctuary in the Sundarbans. Bangladesh observed Sundarbans Day with a slogan, “Love Sundarbans on Valentine’s Day” on Thursday. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Another visitor, Mujibur Rahman, complained disruptions of mobile network in many parts of the Sundarbans due to which he could not connect with most of his trading partners.

He also asked that emergency medical treatment and fresh drinking water facilities be ensured at Katka- Kochikhali area where most of the vessels carrying visitors anchor first.

Mazharul Islam Kochi, managing director of Ever Green Tours and Travels Ltd, expressed concerns over the inadequate security at the Sundarbans.

“The security system is still precarious and each ferry gets only two forest guards, who are often too old to carry firearms. That’s why the dangers remain.”

“Tourists also do not get proper accommodation. They have to spend the night on their boats. The watchtowers are also rickety and the tourist ferries are not allowed to use the forest department jetties. There is a crisis of fresh water.”

A Tk 250 million project has been proposed to revamp the Sundarbans tourism, forest conservator Md Moinuddin Khan said.

“As part of the project, four new eco parks and watch towers will be installed to draw in more visitors,” he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

1,000 tourists stranded in St Martin's

Tourists take photos as a train comes down the track along a street in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, Vietnam Sep 28, 2019. REUTERS

Vietnam closes century-old trackside cafes

Visitors tour at majestic rock-hewn tombs of Madain Saleh near the city al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 25, 2019. Reuters

Saudi invites tourists: What you need to know

Mamun wins first prize in BTB photo contest

Cox's Bazar to have casinos: secretary

The Forbidden City opens wide as China projects new pride in its past

A security guard walks past empty beach chairs at a resort in Negombo, Sri Lanka, May 2, 2019. Recent acts of terrorism have affected the tourism industry across the country. (Adam Dean/The New York Times)

Sri Lanka to offer free visas on arrival

FILE PHOTO: A vehicle drives past Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania's Hie district December 10, 2009. Reuters

Cable car planned for Mount Kilimanjaro

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.