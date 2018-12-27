Colin O’Brady completes Antarctica traverse with final 32-hour push
Adam Skolnick, The New York Times bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-27 14:31:03.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 14:31:03.0 BdST
The final miles of a nearly two-month race across Antarctica ended Wednesday with a sprint to the finish.
American Colin O’Brady, 33, covered the final 77.54 miles of his 921-mile journey across Antarctica in one final sleepless, 32-hour burst, becoming the first person ever to traverse Antarctica from coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided by wind.
“I don’t know, something overcame me,” O’Brady said. “I just felt locked in for the last 32 hours, like a deep flow state. I didn’t listen to any music — just locked in, like I’m going until I’m done. It was profound, it was beautiful, and it was an amazing way to finish up the project.”
As of Wednesday, an Englishman, Louis Rudd, 49, was on the ice.
In a photo from Colin O'Brady, the athlete completes his trek, on day 54 of his trip across Antarctica, Dec 26, 2018. O’Brady covered the final 77.5 miles of his 921-mile journey without sleeping and became the first person ever to traverse Antarctica from coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided by wind. The New York Times
O’Brady said he woke on Christmas morning at more than 8,000 feet above sea level, yet he sensed that his moment had arrived. Conservative calculations placed him three to four days from finishing his journey, but O’Brady said that, while making breakfast, he started to think.
“I just woke up on Christmas morning, just thinking about it, and I was like, all right, I have three more days left, how many hours is that of moving?” O’Brady said. “People run 100 miles all the time.”
On Christmas night, the clock ticked past 11 pm with no word from O’Brady.
Instead, he set up his tent and rested for 90 minutes, boiled water and ate a double ration of dinner. He also finally made contact with his wife, Jenna Besaw.
“Jenna texted me, was like, ‘Wow, 40 miles, you had such an amazing day, you should stop get some rest and do it again tomorrow,’ ” O’Brady said. “And I was like, ‘I’m not stopping.’ I kind of said to her, ‘I need your 100 percent support. Trust me.’ ”
© 2018 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Colin O’Brady completes Antarctica traverse with final 32-hour push
- Pakistan plans to relax visa policy in bid to revive tourism
- India lifts restrictions on Bangladeshis visiting Sikkim, Ladakh
- Disney is spending billions to supercharge its theme parks
- Air Arabia-affiliate Cozmo Travel of UAE launches operations in Bangladesh
- Should you tip your Uber driver? If so, how much?
- Fork over passwords or pay the price, New Zealand tells travellers
- Eight ways to make your flight better
- A village in India where clean living became a tourist attraction
- How to protect your mobile phone and your data when you travel
Most Read
- Alliance led by Awami League may win 248 seats in election: survey
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad returns home from Singapore four days before election
- Bangladeshi-born New York police officer fends off five attackers in viral video
- DMP team goes to Kamal Hossain’s office to discuss his security
- Nasrul Hamid visits BNP leader Gayeshwar after attack
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- Saima Wazed calls on young Bangladeshis to vote
- ISPR says fake army officers seeking money from polls contenders
- Sayedee’s son Shameem campaigns for release of father jailed for war crimes
- Bomb materials found in car owned by Chattogram BNP candidate’s brother