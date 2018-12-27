Home > Travel & Tourism

Colin O’Brady completes Antarctica traverse with final 32-hour push

  Adam Skolnick, The New York Times  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-27 14:31:03.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 14:31:03.0 BdST

Previous Next
The final miles of a nearly two-month race across Antarctica ended Wednesday with a sprint to the finish.

American Colin O’Brady, 33, covered the final 77.54 miles of his 921-mile journey across Antarctica in one final sleepless, 32-hour burst, becoming the first person ever to traverse Antarctica from coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided by wind.

“I don’t know, something overcame me,” O’Brady said. “I just felt locked in for the last 32 hours, like a deep flow state. I didn’t listen to any music — just locked in, like I’m going until I’m done. It was profound, it was beautiful, and it was an amazing way to finish up the project.”

As of Wednesday, an Englishman, Louis Rudd, 49, was on the ice.

In a photo from Colin O'Brady, the athlete completes his trek, on day 54 of his trip across Antarctica, Dec 26, 2018. O’Brady covered the final 77.5 miles of his 921-mile journey without sleeping and became the first person ever to traverse Antarctica from coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided by wind. The New York Times

In a photo from Colin O'Brady, the athlete completes his trek, on day 54 of his trip across Antarctica, Dec 26, 2018. O’Brady covered the final 77.5 miles of his 921-mile journey without sleeping and became the first person ever to traverse Antarctica from coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided by wind. The New York Times

Rudd had been racing O’Brady from the Messner Start on the Ronne Ice Shelf to the Ross Ice Shelf at the foot of Leverett Glacier. The two adventurers departed Punta Arenas, Chile, on Halloween and then the Antarctic Logistics & Expeditions base camp at Union Glacier on Nov 3.

O’Brady said he woke on Christmas morning at more than 8,000 feet above sea level, yet he sensed that his moment had arrived. Conservative calculations placed him three to four days from finishing his journey, but O’Brady said that, while making breakfast, he started to think.

“I just woke up on Christmas morning, just thinking about it, and I was like, all right, I have three more days left, how many hours is that of moving?” O’Brady said. “People run 100 miles all the time.”

On Christmas night, the clock ticked past 11 pm with no word from O’Brady.

Instead, he set up his tent and rested for 90 minutes, boiled water and ate a double ration of dinner. He also finally made contact with his wife, Jenna Besaw.

“Jenna texted me, was like, ‘Wow, 40 miles, you had such an amazing day, you should stop get some rest and do it again tomorrow,’ ” O’Brady said. “And I was like, ‘I’m not stopping.’ I kind of said to her, ‘I need your 100 percent support. Trust me.’ ” 

 

© 2018 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

In a photo from Colin O'Brady, the athlete begins his trek, on day 1 of his trip across Antarctica, Nov 3, 2018. O’Brady covered the final 77.5 miles of his 921-mile journey without sleeping and became the first person ever to traverse Antarctica from coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided by wind. The New York Times

Man completes first solo traverse of Antarctica

FILE PHOTO: A man rides the chair lift at the ski resort in Malam Jabba, Pakistan Feb 7, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File photo

Pakistan to relax visa rules to spur tourism

Representational Image. Reuters

Bangladeshis can visit Sikkim, Ladakh

Guests ride a new rollercoaster at the

Disney to 'supercharge' theme parks

Cozmo Travel launches Bangladesh operations

Uber added tipping to its app just over a year ago, and other rideshare services have allowed riders to tip their drivers for longer than that. But do drivers expect or rely on them? (Lars Leetaru/The New York Times)

Should you tip your Uber driver?

A Ryanair plane taxis at Lisbon's airport, Portugal Sep 27, 2018. Reuters

Fork over passwords or pay the price: New Zealand to travellers

Ways to make your flight better

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.