    বাংলা

    Canada to remove all COVID border, travel measures from Oct 1

    The decision was based on the North American country's vaccination rate and the availability of newer vaccines and treatments

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Sept 2022, 02:24 PM
    Updated : 26 Sept 2022, 02:24 PM

    Canada will remove all COVID-19 restrictions for inbound travellers from Oct 1, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements, the government said on Monday.

    The decision to drop the restrictions was based on Canada's vaccination rate, availability of newer vaccines and treatments, as well as scientific modelling that shows the country had passed the peak of the latest wave of coronavirus infections, the government said.

    "Thanks largely to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we have reached the point where we can safely lift the sanitary measures at the border," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said.

    More than 90% of Canadians over 12 have taken the primary series of a COVID vaccine and earlier this month, Canada authorised Moderna Inc's bivalent COVID-19 shots for adults, in the country's first Omicron-adapted vaccine.

    Duclos said the government was prepared to reinstate restrictions if the need arises.

    "Obviously we have no hope to reintroduce some of these measures but if we need to protect the safety of Canadians, we will have to," he told reporters in Ottawa.

    Travellers, regardless of citizenship, will not have to submit health information through the ArriveCAN app or provide proof of vaccination from Saturday.

    A requirement for travellers to wear masks on planes and trains would also be dropped, according to the statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID-19 with honey, turmeric and SIM cards
    Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID-19
    The country known for its natural beauty and ancient Buddhist culture shut its borders to visitors, a major source of income, in March 2020 over the pandemic
    Singapore airport working with airlines to avoid travel chaos as demand returns
    Singapore airport working with airlines to avoid travel chaos
    The airport reached 56% of its 2019 passenger numbers in August and the government has forecast the number of flights will reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year
    Prices of airline tickets stay high as upkeep woes crimp fleets
    Prices of airline tickets stay high as upkeep woes crimp fleets
    A global squeeze on maintenance, repair and overhaul capacity is one of the factors contributing to higher airfares for travellers
    Indonesia aims to lure more digital nomads to its shores
    Indonesia aims to lure more digital nomads
    Some Asian holiday destinations have seen an influx of digital nomads, or long-stay visitors from overseas who combine travel and recreation with remote working

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher