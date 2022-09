Canada to remove all COVID border, travel measures from Oct 1

The decision to drop the restrictions was based on Canada's vaccination rate, availability of newer vaccines and treatments, as well as scientific modelling that shows the country had passed the peak of the latest wave of coronavirus infections, the government said.

"Thanks largely to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we have reached the point where we can safely lift the sanitary measures at the border," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said.

More than 90% of Canadians over 12 have taken the primary series of a COVID vaccine and earlier this month, Canada authorised Moderna Inc's bivalent COVID-19 shots for adults, in the country's first Omicron-adapted vaccine.