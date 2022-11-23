Indian tycoon Adani's mega port hangs in the balance as a fishing community protests

Protest leaders allege construction of the port since December 2015 has resulted in significant erosion of the coast and further building promises to wreak havoc with the livelihood of a fishing community they say numbers some 56,000.

They want the government to order a halt to construction and independent studies on the impact of the port's development on the marine ecosystem.

The Adani conglomerate plans to send heavy vehicles to the port on Friday after the court this week said vehicle movement should not be blocked. In October, vehicles that tried to exit the port had to turn back.

Eugine H Pereira, vicar general of the archdiocese leading the protesters, said they would not be removing the shelter despite the court order.

"We are willing to be arrested in large numbers if need be," he said.

Adani Group said in a statement the project is in full compliance with all laws and that many studies conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology and other institutions in recent years have rejected allegations relating to the project's responsibility for shoreline erosion.

"In light of these findings by independent experts and institutions, we feel that the ongoing protests are motivated and against the interests of the state and the development of the port," it said.