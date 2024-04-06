Bollywood plays its part in India election season dominated by Modi

But Bollywood's involvement in the election takes a complicated turn on Friday night when "The Kerala Story", set in the southern coastal state of the same name that is run by an opposition party, is aired on government-owned national broadcaster Doordarshan.

The small-budget movie, a surprise hit since its release last summer, follows three women who are indoctrinated and convert to Islam from Hinduism and are then sent to Islamic State camps in Afghanistan.

Critics say the film incites negative sentiments against India's minority Muslim community.

As Doordarshan is free for consumers, the channel reaches many homes right across the country.

"Doordarshan is not an agency to undertake communal campaigns for BJP candidates," Kerala's chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, said in a statement regarding the airing of the film.

"Secular Kerala will stand united in resisting such subversive attempts aimed at fostering communal discord."