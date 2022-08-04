Al Qaeda will pursue attacks undeterred by Zawahiri loss, experts say

The US Hellfire missiles that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri dealt al Qaeda a powerful symbolic blow, but its far-flung branches are tactically independent and will not be deterred from plotting more attacks on local and Western targets, experts say.

On his watch, which began with the 2011 death of Osama bin Laden, al Qaeda's original driving force, the group often lost ground to Islamic State in a contest for relevance, especially among young jihadis lured by the newer group's self-proclaimed caliphate.

Handicapped by a reputation for inflexibility and small-mindedness and not widely popular, Zawahiri could not match bin Laden's flair for reaching out from al Qaeda's hideouts in south Asia to forge bonds with like-minded groups around the globe.

But as a vastly experienced figurehead who spoke regularly online to sympathisers, Zawahiri was important in signalling the group's continuing global ambitions, the experts say.

"Zawahiri's presence meant the continuation of an actual organisation, and he was very symbolic," said HA Hellyer, a scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.