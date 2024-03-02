Blast at cafe in India's Bengaluru injures 8, authorities say

At least eight people were injured when a suspected home-made bomb exploded during lunch hour at a cafe in India's technology hub of Bengaluru on Friday, authorities said.

The blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in the east of the city occurred just after 1:00 pm when crowds from nearby offices were lined up for a quick meal.

"It seems someone kept a bag and left and it exploded ... it was not a big explosion," Siddaramaiah, the chief minister of Karnataka state of which Bengaluru is the capital, told reporters.

Investigators suspect it was an improvised explosive device, said Siddaramaiah, who uses only one name, adding that eight people were injured.

State Home (interior) Minister G Parameshwara said all the injured were in hospital and none of them were in danger.

Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of the cafe chain, said she was told there were two explosions within 10 seconds of each other.