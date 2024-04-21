MV Abdullah reaches Dubai’s Al Hamriya Port a week after release by Somali pirates 

The Bangladeshi-flagged ship MV Abdullah has reached Dubai’s Al Hamriya Port a week after it was released by Somali pirates.
The ship reached the outer anchorage of the port on Sunday afternoon Bangladesh time, said Mizanul Islam, a spokesperson for Kabir Group, the parent company of the vessel’s owner SR Shipping.
It was waiting to dock at the port, Mizanul said.
Ship-tracking website MarineTraffic has also reported that the ship was waiting to enter the port.
On Mar 12, Somali pirates seized control of the MV Abdullah and took the 23 sailors on board hostage. The vessel was transporting 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates at the time.
After capturing the vessel, the pirates moved it to the Somali coast and regularly changed its position. Nine days after the vessel was hijacked, the pirates contacted the owners through a third party. They were released last Sunday.