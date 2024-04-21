    বাংলা

    MV Abdullah reaches Dubai’s Al Hamriya Port a week after release by Somali pirates 

    It is waiting to dock at the outer anchorage

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 21 April 2024, 05:29 PM
    Updated : 21 April 2024, 05:29 PM

    The Bangladeshi-flagged ship MV Abdullah has reached Dubai’s Al Hamriya Port a week after it was released by Somali pirates.

    The ship reached the outer anchorage of the port on Sunday afternoon Bangladesh time, said Mizanul Islam, a spokesperson for Kabir Group, the parent company of the vessel’s owner SR Shipping.

    It was waiting to dock at the port, Mizanul said.

    Ship-tracking website MarineTraffic has also reported that the ship was waiting to enter the port.

    On Mar 12, Somali pirates seized control of the MV Abdullah and took the 23 sailors on board hostage. The vessel was transporting 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates at the time.

    After capturing the vessel, the pirates moved it to the Somali coast and regularly changed its position. Nine days after the vessel was hijacked, the pirates contacted the owners through a third party. They were  released last Sunday.

    RELATED STORIES
    MV Abdullah to reach UAE port by Sunday evening after release by Somali pirates
    MV Abdullah to reach UAE port by Sunday
    It may take one more day for the ship to berth
    ‘You are free’: moment Somali pirates release captured Bangladeshi ship and crew
    ‘You are free’: moment captured ship is freed  
    A video of the moments before the release of the Bangladeshi sailors has spread on social media
    MV Abdullah crew hold Eid congregation ‘at gunpoint’; colleagues pray for release
    MV Abdullah crew offer Eid prayers ‘at gunpoint’
    The sailors of another SR Shipping company vessel, MV Ibrahim Jahan, pray for the release of their colleagues held hostage by Somali pirates
    EU maritime force deploys warship near hijacked Bangladeshi vessel
    Operation Atalanta warship deployed near MV Abdullah
    A helicopter was also seen hovering near the hijacked cargo ship in a photo shared by EUNAVFOR on X

    Opinion

    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp