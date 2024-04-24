Gaza protests grow at US colleges, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn

Several campus protesters Reuters spoke to attributed the off-campus incidents to rogue provocateurs who are trying to hijack the protests' message.

"There are no universities left in Gaza. So we chose to reclaim our university for the people of Palestine," said Soph Askanase, a Jewish Columbia student who was arrested and suspended for protesting. "Antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism, in particular racism against Arabs and Palestinians, are all cut from the same cloth."

Other students blamed universities for failing to protect their right to protest or stand up for human rights.

"As a Palestinian student, I too did not feel safe for the past six months, and that was as a direct result of Columbia's one-sided statements and inaction," said Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student at Columbia.

Students at the University of California, Berkeley - a school well known for its student activism during the 1960s - set up tents in solidarity with protesters at other schools.

Milton Zerman, 25, a second-year student at Berkeley's law school, who is from Los Angeles, said Jewish and Israeli students have suffered from hateful harassment.

"When you're an Israeli student on this campus, you feel like you have a target on your back, you feel unsafe and it's no wonder students from Israel are so hesitant to come here," Zerman said.

New York police arrested more than 120 protesters at New York University on Monday and more than 100 at Columbia University last week. Columbia cancelled in-person classes at its Upper Manhattan campus on Monday in a bid to defuse tensions.

On Tuesday, Columbia said classes for the rest of the year would be hybrid, with students able to attend online or in person.

Later, the university's president said it was time “to move forward with a plan to dismantle” the pro-Palestine encampment, and gave organisers a midnight deadline to do so.

California's Cal Poly Humboldt, a public university in Arcata, was shut down after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied a campus building.

At the University of Minnesota campus in St. Paul, police cleared an encampment after the school asked them to take action, citing violations of university policy and trespassing law.