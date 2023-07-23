Bangladesh data leak exposes inadequacy of cybersecurity framework, says expert Sumon Ahmed Sabir

Sumon Ahmed Sabir, the chief technology officer of international internet gateway Fibre@Home, has voiced serious concerns over Bangladesh's cybersecurity framework after a data breach exposed the personal information of millions of citizens on a government website.

The leak, first reported by TechCrunch, included the full names, telephone numbers, email addresses, and national ID numbers of Bangladeshi citizens.

In an exclusive interview with bdnews24.com's 'Inside Out', Sabir stressed the gravity of the leak and its potential ramifications amid debates surrounding the potential risks facing individuals whose sensitive data has been compromised.