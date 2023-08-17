South Korea fines mobile carriers $25m for exaggerating 5G network speed

South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a total of 33.6 billion won ($25.06 million) in fines on three domestic mobile carriers for exaggerating their 5G network speeds.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that the three South Korean telecom firms, including SK Telecom Co Ltd, KT Corp and LG Uplus Corp, had exaggerated their 5G network speeds and unfairly advertised that they were the fastest relative to their competitors.