How Man City crushed Arsenal 4-1 to put Gunners' title hopes to the sword

The math was simple - Arsenal had to win.

Victory would take them to 78 points in 33 games, giving them a cushion that could see them clinch the title. A win for City would take them to 73 points in 31 games, with two games in hand. A draw would ensure a tight race till the end of the season, with the Gunners hoping City would drop points further down the line. But it seemed unlikely that such a high-voltage game, which many considered the title decider, would end in a dull draw.

Ultimately, the match was a testament to the tactical brilliance, endurance, and doggedness it takes to win and defend the Premier League title. All qualities Pep Guardiola's City demonstrated on Thursday in a mesmerising display.

Pep has grown past his fondness for Tiki-Taka, which he famously used to win trebles for Barcelona early in his managerial career. But, inspired by Dutch legend Johan Cruyff, he has evolved his style to suit the progress of modern football.

The match showcased City's squad depth and versatility, which has given them an edge in the marathon of the title race. The side played in a 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, and 3-2-4-1 this season. While they played a 4-3-3 on paper, it was more a 4-4-2 in practice, with a defensive line of Walker-Stones-Dias-Akanji, a narrow midfield of Silva-Rodri-Gundogan-Grealish, and De Bruyne up top next to Haaland.

Arsenal, meanwhile, played in their usual 4-3-3, with Zinchenko-Gabriel-Holding-White in defence, a midfield of Xhaka-Partey-Odegaard, and Martinelli-Jesus-Saka in the attack. The absence of Saliba was felt sorely in defence.

City played with a canny hunger. Both teams were pressing high and making quick passes in transition to hunt for goals, but City tackled it with precision. They had a game plan and came prepared and organised, as the buildup to the first goal showed.