How Man City crushed Arsenal 4-1 to put Gunners' title hopes to the sword

The math was simple - Arsenal had to win.
Victory would take them to 78 points in 33 games, giving them a cushion that could see them clinch the title. A win for City would take them to 73 points in 31 games, with two games in hand. A draw would ensure a tight race till the end of the season, with the Gunners hoping City would drop points further down the line. But it seemed unlikely that such a high-voltage game, which many considered the title decider, would end in a dull draw.
Ultimately, the match was a testament to the tactical brilliance, endurance, and doggedness it takes to win and defend the Premier League title. All qualities Pep Guardiola's City demonstrated on Thursday in a mesmerising display.
Pep has grown past his fondness for Tiki-Taka, which he famously used to win trebles for Barcelona early in his managerial career. But, inspired by Dutch legend Johan Cruyff, he has evolved his style to suit the progress of modern football.
The match showcased City's squad depth and versatility, which has given them an edge in the marathon of the title race. The side played in a 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, and 3-2-4-1 this season. While they played a 4-3-3 on paper, it was more a 4-4-2 in practice, with a defensive line of Walker-Stones-Dias-Akanji, a narrow midfield of Silva-Rodri-Gundogan-Grealish, and De Bruyne up top next to Haaland.
Arsenal, meanwhile, played in their usual 4-3-3, with Zinchenko-Gabriel-Holding-White in defence, a midfield of Xhaka-Partey-Odegaard, and Martinelli-Jesus-Saka in the attack. The absence of Saliba was felt sorely in defence.
City played with a canny hunger. Both teams were pressing high and making quick passes in transition to hunt for goals, but City tackled it with precision. They had a game plan and came prepared and organised, as the buildup to the first goal showed.
In the seventh minute of the game, Arsenal were pressing high. When Stones received the ball from Ederson, Arsenal had five players in the final third of City's half. Stones hoofed it long towards the centre, immediately taking all five out of the play. Haaland won his aerial duel with Holding to grab the ball. Partey loses focus for a second, failing to track De Bruyne, and the midfielder ran past him into open space. When Haaland fed him the ball, De Bruyne put it away with a beautiful finish from outside the box to give City the lead.
The goal exposed Arsenal's lack of organisation in defence and attack. It also clearly demonstrated why ball-playing centre-backs are crucial to modern football.
Arsenal was caught napping again in the 28th minute, and De Bruyne and Haaland quickly pounced. Jesus Gabriel failed to tackle De Bruyne and left open space for Haaland to exploit. De Bruyne released the ball into that space, and Haaland nabbed it to forge ahead. Partey failed to track De Bruyne again and had Haaland decided to pass instead of taking the shot, City would have scored again.
But they eventually got their second goal from a set-piece just before the half-time whistle when De Bruyne gently curled it into the box where Stones nodded a powerful header into the net.
This season, one of Arsenal's strengths has been the combination of Xhaka and Odegaard in midfield. With Xhaka as a number 8, acting as the intermediary between all three lines and picking out free players to circulate possession, while Odegaard acts as a playmaker to pick out spaces in the final third for wingers or send through balls down the centre. Together the two have been powering the Gunners' game plan.
City defused Arsenal's engine by reducing the space between the lines and overloading the central channels on the pitch. Pep was spot-on when he instructed Grealish and Silva to tuck inside and occupy the central channels when out of possession. This created a midfield overload, and any ground passes during Arsenal's buildup were intercepted in the centre. City's third goal, which came in the second half, showed exactly how this worked.
Xhaka was about to pass the ball to Odegaard in the centre. City already had five players in the surrounding area, creating an overload for interceptions. As Odegaard moved to receive Xhaka's pass, Grealish pressed Odegaard, forcing him into a poor touch on his back pass toward Partey. De Bruyne pounced, and Partey failed to stay on him yet again. Haaland carried the ball forward, drawing the defenders' attention, and left De Bruyne with ample space. When Haaland pushed it out to him, De Bruyne tucked it past a diving Ramsdale to make it 3-0 for City.
City were also clever in defence, assigning their fullbacks to man-mark Arsenal's wingers, rendering them futile in transitions. City's wide midfielders also dropped back to help out, as Akanji monitored Saka while Walker blocked off Martinelli.
Arsenal found a consolation goal in the 86th minute from a set-piece when City slacked slightly and left too big a gap between their lines. It was but their first mistake of the game.
However, it wouldn't be a City triumph without their goal machine Haaland putting the final nail in the coffin. A marvellous bit of control by Phil Foden saw it fall to the on-fire forward, and he swept it in with his sixth shot of the match. The strike took his goal tally to 49 in all competitions and also broke Mohamed Salah's record of 32 Premier League goals in a single season. Terrifying, considering they still have seven matches to play in the league and more in cup competitions.
Although Arsenal have five more games to go, the drubbing likely put the title out of contention for Arteta's side. But the Gunners might take consolation in their return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence. They host a flailing Chelsea on May 2 as they look to see out their season on a high.
Meanwhile, Man City will look to press the advantage when they play Fulham on Apr 30. Is a treble on the cards? Only time will tell.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.