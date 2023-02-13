Makhachev vs Volkanovski was a true clash of champions

Champion vs champion. A mega fight for the UFC Lightweight Title. A chance to become the world's No. 1 fighter.
On Feb 12, 2023, UFC 284—the second pay-per-view of 2023—had an explosive main event, with two exceptional fighters in the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The fight was a moment in history - the first time the top-ranked fighter in terms of pound-for-pound competition (Volkanovski) faced the number 2 fighter (Makhachev) for a championship bout.
Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) was called into the Octagon amid a volley of insults about his small stature by Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) after he submitted Charles Oliveira, a decorated BJJ blackbelt, at UFC 280 in an epic fight to claim the vacant lightweight title. Throughout his career, Volkanovski has had height disadvantages in most of his fights. Makhachev was expected to crush Volkanovski's hopes because the Russian was the larger combatant inside the Octagon.
Volkanovski first won the UFC Featherweight Championship title in UFC 245 against Max Holloway and ended their feud against the all-time great featherweight with a dominant decision victory in the UFC 276 co-main event. Coming into the fight, he had a perfect 12-0 record in UFC and had been unbeaten in MMA since 2013. While on an 11-fight winning streak of his own, Makhachev has been one of the UFC's most dominant fighters since 2016.
Volkanovski entered the bout with some of the most effective striking and strength. On average, he lands slightly under seven significant strikes every minute, or 57 percent of the significant strikes he throws. But it can undoubtedly result in a stoppage, as was demonstrated against Chan Sung Jung, or "The Korean Zombie," and Chad Mendes.
Islam Makhachev is frightening for more than just his submissions. The wrestling game he uses to build up to it is also formidable. He has experience on the sambo mats and can defeat most opponents, much like his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov and many other fighters from their native Dagestan. The Russian has the 10th-best takedown accuracy rate in UFC history, finishing 3.42 takedowns per 15 minutes on average and succeeding 65.9 percent of the time.
Volkanovski began the fight with roughly 50 more strikes than Makhachev, while also putting up a strong takedown defence against the lightweight champion, all with the support of his home fans. However, he could not overcome Makhachev's four takedowns, subsequent control time, and fast, accurate counterpunches.
From the first round, Makhachev made Volkanovski aware of his counter-striking skills as he used a timed right hand to bring the Australian to his knees. Despite dropping Makhachev a few times during the fight, Volkanovski couldn't deal significant damage when he had the upper hand.
Volkanovski landed the opening blow of the fight, a straight shot down the middle that knocked Makhachev backwards toward the cage. We also saw that his takedown defence was insufficient to maintain the standing of the fight throughout. Taking advantage of Volkanovski's aggression, Makhachev was able to grab his back and spent the second half of the round trying to submit him with a rear-naked choke.
While Volkanovski gave it his all to win the third round, he was surprised by a well-timed takedown in the fourth when Makhachev seized hold of his leg and forced the Australian to stay on the ground for a lengthy period, which tired him out.
Makhachev produced additional sharp counterpunches, a deft knee, and yet another crucial takedown before Volkanovski could execute a determined fifth and final round to win the frame. He finished the fight in the top position and went for the finish after dropping Makhachev in the second half of the final round.
Makhachev triumphed by a unanimous decision with scores of (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) all in his favour thanks to his wrestling prowess and quick counterpunching. It was a battle the entire way. The Australian crowd was not too pleased with the decision. Still, Volkanovski made the champion work for the win, giving it his all but was ultimately denied the chance to become the fifth double champion in the history of the UFC. In previous fights, Makhachev easily submitted his opponents, winning 11 bouts by submission, but this turned out to be his most challenging contest to date.
Makhachev's punching was surprisingly effective during the bout, occasionally more accurate and potent than the featherweight champion. Volkanovski's superb defensive wrestling deserved credit as well.
"I showed why I'm No. 1," Makhachev said afterwards in the Octagon, referring to the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. "They have to improve more."
Both fighters were vocal about their performances and the decisions made on social media. Here is what Makhachev had to say:
"He didn't respect my wrestling/grappling," Volkanovski said, "and I guess maybe I didn't respect his striking, either, because he landed some shots."
Meanwhile, Volkanovski seems primed and ready for the rematch:
What is next for the two fighters? The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America featherweight winner Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett fought for the interim UFC featherweight championship at the same event, with the former emerging victorious. Rodriguez will definitely want to challenge for the title unification bout. Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira will want a rematch against Makhachev to retain his title.
Will these two titans face each other again soon? Many believe the decisions made by the judges were not fair to Volkanovski, and there is certainly the possibility of another barnburner if the two meet again in the eight-sided ring.
