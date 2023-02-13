Makhachev vs Volkanovski was a true clash of champions

Volkanovski entered the bout with some of the most effective striking and strength. On average, he lands slightly under seven significant strikes every minute, or 57 percent of the significant strikes he throws. But it can undoubtedly result in a stoppage, as was demonstrated against Chan Sung Jung, or "The Korean Zombie," and Chad Mendes.

Islam Makhachev is frightening for more than just his submissions. The wrestling game he uses to build up to it is also formidable. He has experience on the sambo mats and can defeat most opponents, much like his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov and many other fighters from their native Dagestan. The Russian has the 10th-best takedown accuracy rate in UFC history, finishing 3.42 takedowns per 15 minutes on average and succeeding 65.9 percent of the time.

Volkanovski began the fight with roughly 50 more strikes than Makhachev, while also putting up a strong takedown defence against the lightweight champion, all with the support of his home fans. However, he could not overcome Makhachev's four takedowns, subsequent control time, and fast, accurate counterpunches.

From the first round, Makhachev made Volkanovski aware of his counter-striking skills as he used a timed right hand to bring the Australian to his knees. Despite dropping Makhachev a few times during the fight, Volkanovski couldn't deal significant damage when he had the upper hand.

Volkanovski landed the opening blow of the fight, a straight shot down the middle that knocked Makhachev backwards toward the cage. We also saw that his takedown defence was insufficient to maintain the standing of the fight throughout. Taking advantage of Volkanovski's aggression, Makhachev was able to grab his back and spent the second half of the round trying to submit him with a rear-naked choke.

While Volkanovski gave it his all to win the third round, he was surprised by a well-timed takedown in the fourth when Makhachev seized hold of his leg and forced the Australian to stay on the ground for a lengthy period, which tired him out.

Makhachev produced additional sharp counterpunches, a deft knee, and yet another crucial takedown before Volkanovski could execute a determined fifth and final round to win the frame. He finished the fight in the top position and went for the finish after dropping Makhachev in the second half of the final round.