LeBron James has broken the NBA's all-time scoring record. But it's just one more jewel in the King's crown

The cameras were ready. The crowd was on the edge of their seats. They would see history unfold before their eyes. For 39 years, the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record for the most points scored in the NBA. When he retired in 1989, the dominant centre had scored 38,387 points over 1,560 games.

On Feb 7, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, in the iconic Lakers yellow and purple against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James hit a step-back fadeaway from the top of the key to break the record.

It took him only 1,409 games.

The crowd went wild as the game came to a complete stop.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Kareem the Dream, the big man himself, came out to the court for a brief ceremony. LeBron's family – his mother, wife and three children – were there too. LeBron, undoubtedly the greatest basketball player of his generation, was overwhelmed.

"To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as great as Kareem, it's very humbling," he said.

It was instantly iconic. After all, standing tall next to towering six-time NBA champion Abdul-Jabbar is no mean feat.

Stars, like Jay-Z, Usher, and Bad Bunny, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, tennis legend John McEnroe, and actor Denzel Washington, studded the crowd.

But perhaps the two most important to LeBron were his sons – Bronny James and Bryce Maximus James – looking on as their father made history once again.