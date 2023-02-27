Erik Ten Hag takes Man Utd to glory after six-year trophy drought

It would be an evening to end long-awaited trophy droughts, no matter who emerged triumphant. Newcastle won their last trophy, the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, in 1969 – 54 years ago, but the team had 16 trophies in their cabinet. For Manchester United, it has been six years since Jose Mourinho's team lifted the Europa League trophy. Still, for fans of the club, which dominated the English top flight under Sir Alex Ferguson, the wait seemed interminable. There were countless false dawns and disappointments as the Red Devils endured their longest fallow period for four decades. But the final of the EFL Cup, at the storied grounds of Wembley, would not end without a winner. In the end, the biggest club in the world added more silverware to its legacy and will be dreaming of a return to the top of the football pyramid.

Both Newcastle and Manchester United – stalwarts of the Premier League era - have an archive of classic, entertaining games, most recently a spirited draw in October. And both sides have seen spectacular resurgences this season.

Despite the continued bad ownership of the Glazers, Manchester United has been in terrific form of late under new manager Erik ten Hag, even knocking out LaLiga leaders Barcelona from the Europa League. Losing just one game in their last 20 matches, United is currently the most durable team in Europe. It should herald even greater interest from potential buyers like Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe, who could return the club to its former blinding glory.

The renaissance of Newcastle, who were battling relegation not too long ago and were mired in mid-table last year, is just as impressive. In the 90s, they were an exciting team under Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson. Invigorated by the sharp management of Eddie Howe and backed by the financial might of Saudi Arabia, the team has regained its spot as a genuine force, despite not splurging as much cash as expected. The last few matches have not gone their way, but the Magpies have consistently frustrated opponents with their defensive excellence.