Erik Ten Hag takes Man Utd to glory after six-year trophy drought

It would be an evening to end long-awaited trophy droughts, no matter who emerged triumphant. Newcastle won their last trophy, the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, in 1969 – 54 years ago, but the team had 16 trophies in their cabinet. For Manchester United, it has been six years since Jose Mourinho's team lifted the Europa League trophy. Still, for fans of the club, which dominated the English top flight under Sir Alex Ferguson, the wait seemed interminable. There were countless false dawns and disappointments as the Red Devils endured their longest fallow period for four decades. But the final of the EFL Cup, at the storied grounds of Wembley, would not end without a winner. In the end, the biggest club in the world added more silverware to its legacy and will be dreaming of a return to the top of the football pyramid.
Both Newcastle and Manchester United – stalwarts of the Premier League era - have an archive of classic, entertaining games, most recently a spirited draw in October. And both sides have seen spectacular resurgences this season.
Despite the continued bad ownership of the Glazers, Manchester United has been in terrific form of late under new manager Erik ten Hag, even knocking out LaLiga leaders Barcelona from the Europa League. Losing just one game in their last 20 matches, United is currently the most durable team in Europe. It should herald even greater interest from potential buyers like Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe, who could return the club to its former blinding glory.
The renaissance of Newcastle, who were battling relegation not too long ago and were mired in mid-table last year, is just as impressive. In the 90s, they were an exciting team under Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson. Invigorated by the sharp management of Eddie Howe and backed by the financial might of Saudi Arabia, the team has regained its spot as a genuine force, despite not splurging as much cash as expected. The last few matches have not gone their way, but the Magpies have consistently frustrated opponents with their defensive excellence.
Luckily for the Red Devils, the in-form Marcus Rashford was able to start after a slight injury scare in the clash against Barcelona. They began the game in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Diogo Dalot taking over from Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back while Antony replaced Jadon Sancho on the right wing.
Newcastle United, on the other hand, had their hand forced. A red card for Nick Pope kept their usual No. 1 from patrolling the goal, while backup keeper Martin Dubravka was out as he had briefly played for Manchester United earlier in the season on loan. This left Lorius Karius, the German keeper who hadn't played a competitive match in almost two years and whose debacle in the Champions League final still hangs over Liverpool fans, a chance at redemption.
They began in a 4-3-3, with their top scorer of the season, Paraguay international Miguel Almiron, leading the charge after signing a new 3.5-year contract.
The stadium was packed with 90,000 fans, 35,000 from each club. Sir Alexander Ferguson sat next to David Gill, two men instrumental in United's success over the last few decades. Newcastle's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer was present, as was Gareth Southgate, presumably to oversee the improvement in Rashford and Sancho after their penalty mishaps in the Euros.
The game started even. Diogo Dalot was booked early for stopping Saint-Maximin as he launched Newcastle's counter in the 9th minute. Saint-Maximin's pace has been magnificent this season, with many defenders struggling to keep up. Though they ended the night goalless, he was a continual nuisance.
Whenever Newcastle could not clear their lines, Weghorst's giant build allowed him to have a few clean but weak and aimless chances at goal. Newcastle also continued their barrage in United's half with brilliant passing play, good set pieces, and sharp crosses from Kieran Trippier.
The 26th minute saw injury scares for both teams as Martinez and Fabian clashed heads, but both returned to the pitch after some quick treatment.
The deadlock was finally broken in the 33rd minute when Casemiro capitalised on Luke Shaw's excellent long cross inside the box from a free kick. It was the first time the Brazilian had found the back of the net for United, and there was a long, tense pause as VAR checked for a possible offside. When the goal was allowed to stand, a resounding roar went up from the fans.
United were solid all down the line. Despite picking up a fairly early yellow, Fred has seen some marked improvement in the midfield, putting intense pressure alongside Bruno Fernandes and rushing back to defend when Newcastle had possession. Meanwhile, Lisandro Martínez and Raphaël Varane made for a slick defensive duo, the former silencing his Premier League critics. Luke Shaw has been great too. It truly feels like the addition of Casemiro's passion at the heart of the defence, has allowed United to bring it all together. They created a fortress that Almiron and the Magpies could not penetrate. On the other hand, the tightest defence in the Premier League was breached twice in the first half.
Manchester United's second goal came when Marcus Rashford latched onto a beautifully timed pass from Weghorst in the 39th minute. He shot at Newcastle's near post, but the ball took an unfortunate deflection off Sven Botman and slipped past Karius into the net. The goal was awarded to Rashford, who has been in thrilling form this season, and has scored in every round of the Carabao Cup on the way to being the competition's top scorer.
But Newcastle had their chances. Dan Burns came close but headed a ball wide because he could not get the right contact. Though he was booked for wasting time, David de Gea made some quality saves throughout the night, fending off a powerful strike from Saint-Maximin and Dan Burns's header. Though he conceded twice, Karius showed solid resilience for a third-choice keeper and also made some saves.
Wan-Bissaka was brought on in the second half for Dalot and had an immediate impact on the game, making smart tackles and creating chances going forward. His defensive capabilities, often touted as his strength, have strengthened in the last few months.
Even with more possession and aggression in the second half, Newcastle could not deliver a goal. A shot from Joelinton was blocked, and Botman picked up a booking. United also switched up their attack with Rashford going down the middle and Bruno on the left as Sabitzer and McTominay were subbed on. This allowed them to keep causing problems as the game went on.
As the final whistle blew, "Glory Glory Man United" by The World Red Army erupted around the stadium. After looking broken last season, the Red Devils have been reinvigorated under new management.
Team captain Bruno Fernandes and club captain Harry Maguire led the team to the royal box, where they lifted the Carabao Cup, while David de Gea broke the club's record for clean sheets.
It was a difficult start for Erik ten Hag at United, but nine months and 40 games into his reign, he has delivered what the past two managers have not – silverware. He has also been instrumental in improving players, like making Rashford one of the top strikers in the world. And there are still new worlds to conquer. United are not far off the top of the Premier League and have a good chance of tearing through the FA Cup and the Europa League.
For a team beset by lethargy and inconsistency in the past, the leadership, experience, and undying passion of Casemiro has been a shot in the arm. It was apparent throughout the match and the team's ecstasy at the win shows how much this meant. They can breathe a sigh of relief. For the moment, the curse is gone.
It feels like a new era for the club, with a new direction, attitude, and character. The sleeping giant has returned with its signature brand of virtuous and courageous football.
While Newcastle showed their grit, toughness, and continuous improvement, it was United's night. The easiest way to develop a winning mentality is by winning. This might give them that extra edge. The Reds march on.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.