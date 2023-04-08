Picture perfect: The danger of unrealistic beauty standards on TikTok

As I scrolled through my TikTok feed, I noticed a sudden surge in flawless skin and chiselled features. It seemed like everyone transformed into supermodels overnight. The cause? A new filter called 'Bold Glamor' that is easing us into a post-reality world dominated by picture-perfect faces.
The digital facelift has overtaken the once-beloved Snapchat filters featuring puppy-dog ears and flower crowns. Bold Glamor uses machine learning to create an almost eerie realism. Unlike other filters that use augmented reality and struggle with movement, this filter employs general adversarial networks (GANs) to maintain a seamless appearance, even as users interact with their faces or engage in everyday activities like drinking from mugs or scratching their heads.
With each video I watched, I couldn't help but feel a pang of unease. The filter's realistic nature raises concerns about users possibly deceiving their audiences by not disclosing its use. But more important is the impact on self-image and body positivity.
In China, apps like Meitu Inc, which provide digital transformations for users, have flourished, even becoming verbs to describe the process. Cultural differences have limited the spread of body positivity in the country, with young people often resorting to enhancing their appearance or engaging in outrageous pranks on social media. Although such filters have long been popular in China, where TikTok's parent company is based, the growing global movement for body positivity and diversity should not be ignored.
Social media platforms have long been criticised for contributing to unrealistic beauty standards. With Bold Glamor, there's a risk of exacerbating insecurities among teenagers and young adults who might compare their real faces to these artificially enhanced versions. A 2021 study by London's City University highlighted that nearly all women who used camera filters to reshape their jaw, nose, or skin felt pressure to look a certain way.
TikTok's recent announcement of a one-hour daily limit for users under 18 may help curb addiction. Still, it seems contradictory to promote beauty filters that can contribute to body dysmorphia. The platform must recognise the importance of self-esteem and self-expression alongside data privacy when addressing global concerns.
TikTok has been working hard to appease foreign politicians and address concerns about user data privacy, but the platform's potential to undermine body positivity remains a pressing issue. The company states that filters like Bold Glamor must adhere to guidelines that prohibit promoting cosmetic surgery and encourage authenticity. However, there's more work to be done.
In the face of such concerns, TikTok and other social media platforms must acknowledge their role in shaping beauty standards and fostering an environment that may lead to body dysmorphia. They must be proactive in promoting diversity and self-acceptance to ensure that users feel comfortable and confident in their own skin.
Social media platforms have an enormous influence on our daily lives. They can shape our perception of beauty and self-worth. It is crucial for TikTok and its peers to recognise their responsibility in this regard and to actively work toward creating a more positive and supportive online experience. I couldn't help but wish for a world where social media platforms embraced our natural beauty and encouraged self-acceptance.
Ultimately, the goal should be to shift the focus from achieving an unattainable, artificial beauty standard to celebrating the diverse and natural beauty in all of us. By embracing this change, TikTok can set a powerful example for other platforms, ushering in a new era of body positivity and self-love in the digital realm.
So, as I put away my phone and step back from the world of filters and digital enhancements, I am reminded of the incredible diversity that makes each of us unique and beautiful in our own way. And I hope that, as we move forward, social media platforms like TikTok will join us in celebrating and embracing our authentic selves.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.