Picture perfect: The danger of unrealistic beauty standards on TikTok

In the face of such concerns, TikTok and other social media platforms must acknowledge their role in shaping beauty standards and fostering an environment that may lead to body dysmorphia. They must be proactive in promoting diversity and self-acceptance to ensure that users feel comfortable and confident in their own skin.

Social media platforms have an enormous influence on our daily lives. They can shape our perception of beauty and self-worth. It is crucial for TikTok and its peers to recognise their responsibility in this regard and to actively work toward creating a more positive and supportive online experience. I couldn't help but wish for a world where social media platforms embraced our natural beauty and encouraged self-acceptance.

Ultimately, the goal should be to shift the focus from achieving an unattainable, artificial beauty standard to celebrating the diverse and natural beauty in all of us. By embracing this change, TikTok can set a powerful example for other platforms, ushering in a new era of body positivity and self-love in the digital realm.

So, as I put away my phone and step back from the world of filters and digital enhancements, I am reminded of the incredible diversity that makes each of us unique and beautiful in our own way. And I hope that, as we move forward, social media platforms like TikTok will join us in celebrating and embracing our authentic selves.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.