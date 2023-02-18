Silent, like the neck of a camel: The metaphysical conceits of Jibananda Das's poetry

The beauty of poetry is the scope it offers for the imagination. The unthinkable becomes alive through words, and the unimaginable animates in front of our mind's eye. One device to achieve this is the metaphysical conceit, one of poetry's most intriguing literary devices.

As TS Eliot puts it, the term means "the elaboration of a figure of speech to the farthest stage to which ingenuity can carry it". In more straightforward phrasing, a metaphysical conceit compares two seemingly unrelated subjects. For example, Andrew Marvel's comparison of love with vegetables. In "To His Coy Mistress", Marvel writes,

"My vegetable love should grow

Vaster than empires, and more slow."

In plainer prose, these strange and unusual comparisons sound odd. But they have specific literary significance. Metaphysical conceit uses far-fetched comparisons to manifest a unique idea. Here, Marvel uses the metaphor of vegetables to express how love can grow. He suggests that, with time and care, love, too, will blossom.

This device was quite popular with a group of poets from the 17th century called the metaphysical poets. They each used unique similes and metaphors to try and convey more profound ideas. Members of this group included John Donne, George Herbert, and Richard Crawshaw, who pursued rich connotations of comparison in their works.

Though these poets' works are well known in literary circles and widely recognised, the common use of metaphysical conceits in Bengali poetry is often overlooked.